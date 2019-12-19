CALIGULA'S HORSE Announce First Ever North American Headline Tour; TOOTH, EBONIVORY To Support
December 19, 2019, 9 minutes ago
Caligula’s Horse, a band at the forefront of Australia’s progressive rock scene, are pleased to announce their first ever North American headline tour for 2020, following their one-off appearance at ProgPower USA this year, as part of the Latin American ‘In Contact’ Tour. The band will bring their now trademark energetic live show to North American audiences, hitting the road with Long Island heavy rock juggernaut Moon Tooth, as well as fellow countrymen prog prodigies Ebonivory.
With their immense US cult following continuously begging for almost a decade, the internet will now surely break; Caligula's Horse are finally making their way to the United States & Canada for an unforgettable debut full length tour.
Vocalist Jim Grey comments: "We're more than thrilled to be finally taking our first journey across the USA. It's been a very long time coming, so we're planning on bringing a real mix of old and new for our US fans who've been supporting us from the very beginning. It really is a bucket list moment for us - we can't wait to meet you all!”
You can find the full list of dates below. Tickets at caligulashorse.com/tour.
Tour dates:
May
22 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's Rock Club
23 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
24 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace
25 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus
26 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
28 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
29 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
June
1 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
2 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
4 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre
6 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorn Theatre
8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
9 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore
11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
12 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
13 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
14 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Hall
16 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag
17 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
18 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory @ The Masquerade
19 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street
20 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
Plans are well underway for the fifth album of Caligula's Horse, which will become yet another enormous leap forward in their colourful signature style; the follow-up to 2017’s In Contact album, which garnered brilliant reviews upon release.