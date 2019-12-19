CALIGULA'S HORSE Announce First Ever North American Headline Tour; TOOTH, EBONIVORY To Support

Caligula’s Horse, a band at the forefront of Australia’s progressive rock scene, are pleased to announce their first ever North American headline tour for 2020, following their one-off appearance at ProgPower USA this year, as part of the Latin American ‘In Contact’ Tour. The band will bring their now trademark energetic live show to North American audiences, hitting the road with Long Island heavy rock juggernaut Moon Tooth, as well as fellow countrymen prog prodigies Ebonivory.

With their immense US cult following continuously begging for almost a decade, the internet will now surely break; Caligula's Horse are finally making their way to the United States & Canada for an unforgettable debut full length tour.

Vocalist Jim Grey comments: "We're more than thrilled to be finally taking our first journey across the USA. It's been a very long time coming, so we're planning on bringing a real mix of old and new for our US fans who've been supporting us from the very beginning. It really is a bucket list moment for us - we can't wait to meet you all!”

You can find the full list of dates below. Tickets at caligulashorse.com/tour.

Tour dates:

May

22 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's Rock Club

23 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

24 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

25 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus

26 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

28 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

29 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

June

1 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

2 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

4 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

6 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorn Theatre

8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

9 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

12 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

13 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Hall

16 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag

17 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

18 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory @ The Masquerade

19 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street

20 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

Plans are well underway for the fifth album of Caligula's Horse, which will become yet another enormous leap forward in their colourful signature style; the follow-up to 2017’s In Contact album, which garnered brilliant reviews upon release.