CALIGULA'S HORSE Streaming In Contact Album Track "The Hands Are The Hardest"; Video

Australia’s Caligula's Horse released their fourth studio album, In Contact, last September via InsideOut Music. The album can be ordered on CD and 2LP+CD (including exclusive colored versions) here. A new video for the album track “The Hands Are The Hardest” is available for streaming below.

Jim Grey (vocalist) comments: “'The Hands Are The Hardest’ is one of my favourite tunes from In Contact - it was the first we completed for that album and for that reason it holds a special place in my heart. The story of struggle within this song resonates with me personally, so it only felt right to make this tune a focus for our first headline tour in Europe, the biggest tour we’ve ever embarked upon. We’re taking a 27-show journey across Europe, and night after night we’ll be sharing this song’s story with all of our people - it’s going to be something truly special.”

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Tracklisting:

“Dream The Dead”

“Will's Song (Let The Colours Run)”

“The Hands Are The Hardest”

“Love Conquers All”

“Songs For No One”

“Capulet”

“Fill My Heart”

“Inertia And The Weapon Of The Wall”

“The Cannon's Mouth”

“Graves”

“The Hands Are The Hardest”:

“Songs For No One” video:

“Will's Song (Let the Colours Run)”: