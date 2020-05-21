CALIGULA’S HORSE Behind The Scenes: "Slow Violence"; Video

Brisbane, Australia-based progressive metal band, Caligula’s Horse, will release their fifth studio album, Rise Radiant, this Friday, May 22. Produced by the group’s Sam Vallen, and mixed by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend Project, Leprous), the record is their most focussed and potent artistic statement to date.

A message from the band: "While you wait for the release of Rise Radiant tomorrow, here are some insights into the production and making of the 'Slow Violence' clip courtesy of our very own Adrian Goleby!

Rise Radiant is an uncompromising exploration of the human experience dressed in vivid musical colour and virtuosic performances. It is an anthem for the regeneration of self-belief, an exploration of the themes of legacy, and a rallying cry for survival. Comprised of 8 tracks, Rise Radiant will be available as a limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP + CD and as digital download. The formats also include two bonus tracks: covers of the Split Enz track "Message To My Girl" and Peter Gabriel’s "Don’t Give Up", which also features a guest appearance by Lynsey Ward of Exploring Birdsong.

Pre-orders are available here.

Tracklisting:

"The Tempest"

"Slow Violence"

"Salt"

"Resonate"

"Oceanrise"

"Valkyrie"

"Autumn"

"The Ascent"

"Valkyrie" art video:

"Slow Violence" video:

"The Tempest":