CALIGULA’S HORSE Discuss Rise Radiant Album; Video

Caligula’s Horse, hailing from Brisbane, Australia, a leading light in contemporary progressive metal worldwide, released their new album, Rise Radiant, today, May 22. Produced by the group’s guitarist Sam Vallen, and mixed by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend Project, Leprous), the record is their most focussed and potent artistic statement to date. The band discusses the album in the new video below:

Vallen comments: "Rise Radiant is the album we’ve been working towards for almost a decade. It represents everything we love about Caligula’s Horse – the colour, the ferocity, the introspection, the extremes – all tied up together in a way we could never have managed until now. As a band, we’ve never felt tighter, more inspired, or more driven than in the creation of this record. We’re tremendously proud of Rise Radiant, and we can’t wait for you to hear it!"

Rise Radiant is an uncompromising exploration of the human experience dressed in vivid musical colour and virtuosic performances. It is an anthem for the regeneration of self-belief, an exploration of the themes of legacy, and a rallying cry for survival. Comprised of 8 tracks, Rise Radiant will be available as a limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP + CD and as digital download. The formats also include two bonus tracks: covers of the Split Enz track "Message To My Girl" and Peter Gabriel’s "Don’t Give Up", which also features a guest appearance by Lynsey Ward of Exploring Birdsong.

Tracklist:

"The Tempest"

"Slow Violence"

"Salt"

"Resonate"

"Oceanrise"

"Valkyrie"

"Autumn"

"The Ascent"