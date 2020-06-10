CALIGULA’S HORSE Launch Music Video For "Oceanrise"; Rise Radiant Chart Positions Revealed

Caligula’s Horse, hailing from Brisbane, Australia, a leading light in contemporary progressive metal worldwide, recently released their new album, Rise Radiant. Produced by the group’s guitarist Sam Vallen, and mixed by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend Project, Leprous), Rise Radiant is the band's most focussed and potent artistic statement to date.

Today the band launch the video for new single "Oceanrise", watch below.

Dale Prinsse comments: "'Oceanrise' frames life’s triumphs by celebrating the legacy we each leave behind in death. This was the first song written for the album, and represents Caligula’s Horse in a dynamic, colourful, and uplifting way. Performing in this music video was incredibly fun and full of smiles. The filming coalesced with the day we released our fifth album ‘Rise Radiant’, and the first time the band had seen each other in person for many months. We hope you enjoy it."

The band are also celebrating their highest chart positions yet, including hitting number 23 in the Australian charts. Find the full list of results below:

Rise Radiant is an uncompromising exploration of the human experience dressed in vivid musical colour and virtuosic performances. It is an anthem for the regeneration of self-belief, an exploration of the themes of legacy, and a rallying cry for survival. Comprised of 8 tracks, Rise Radiant is available as a limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP + CD and as digital download. The formats also include two bonus tracks: covers of the Split Enz track "Message To My Girl" and Peter Gabriel’s "Don’t Give Up", which also features a guest appearance by Lynsey Ward of Exploring Birdsong.

Order here.

Tracklist:

"The Tempest"

"Slow Violence"

"Salt"

"Resonate"

"Oceanrise"

"Valkyrie"

"Autumn"

"The Ascent"