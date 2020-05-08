CALIGULA’S HORSE Streaming “Valkyrie”; Third Single From Upcoming Rise Radiant Album

Caligula’s Horse, hailing from Brisbane, Australia, a leading light in contemporary progressive metal worldwide, recently announced their fifth studio album Rise Radiant for release on May 22, 2020. Produced by the group’s Sam Vallen, and mixed by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend Project, Leprous), the record is their most focussed and potent artistic statement to date.

Today the band launches "Valkyrie", the third single from Rise Radiant, and you can watch the art video below.

Drummer Josh Griffin comments: “Valkyrie is a song that’s very close to our hearts. Its themes of learning patience, ending the war inside ourselves, and celebrating the journey are more timely and appropriate than ever before. We all had an absolute blast putting this one together, particularly some of the fun interplay between us all and getting every last drop of groove out of it. We’re all incredibly proud of this track. Valkyrie encapsulates everything Rise Radiant represents. It’s vibrant and colourful, dark, groovy and heavy!"

Rise Radiant is an uncompromising exploration of the human experience dressed in vivid musical colour and virtuosic performances. It is an anthem for the regeneration of self-belief, an exploration of the themes of legacy, and a rallying cry for survival. Comprised of 8 tracks, Rise Radiant will be available as a limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP + CD and as digital download. The formats also include two bonus tracks: covers of the Split Enz track "Message To My Girl" and Peter Gabriel’s "Don’t Give Up", which also features a guest appearance by Lynsey Ward of Exploring Birdsong.

Pre-orders are available here.

Tracklisting:

"The Tempest"

"Slow Violence"

"Salt"

"Resonate"

"Oceanrise"

"Valkyrie"

"Autumn"

"The Ascent"

"Slow Violence" video:

"The Tempest":