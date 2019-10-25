CALL OF CHARON Release New Single / Video "These Shining Stars"

Call Of Charon's new deathcore / death metal album Plaguebearer will be released next Friday, November 1st. You can now watch the official video for "These Shining Stars", the new single from the album.

Plaguebearer was mixed and mastered by Zack Ohren at Castle Ultimate Productions. Scotty Bates is responsible for the album's cover artwork. Guest musicians on the album include CJ McMahon of Thy Art Is Murder, Frankie Palmeri of Emmure and Henri Sattler of God Dethroned.

Tracklisting:

“Prayer To An Empty Sky”

“Illusive Savior”

“The Decline Of The West”

“Misery (The Plaguebearer)” (feat. CJ McMahon)

“These Shining Stars”

“We Had It All (My Excuse)”

“Antigone’s Farewell”

“Crown Of Creation” (feat. Frankie Palmeri)

“Losing Ground”

“My Darkest Hour”

“Another Path”

"Crown Of Creation" lyric video:

“Illusive Savior” video:

