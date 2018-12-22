CALLEJON Release Single / Lyric Video For "Porn From Spain 3" Featuring BODY COUNT Frontman ICE-T

German metalcore crushers Callejon will release their new album, Hartgeld Im Club, through Century Media On January 4th, 2019. They have released an official lyric video for "Porn From Spain 3" featuring a guest appearance by Body Count frontman Ice-T. Check it out below.

For information and updates on Callejon go to their official Facebook page here.

Body Count released a video for their track "All Love Is Lost" earlier this year featuring Max Cavalera, which is featured on the band's 2017 full-length, Bloodlust.

Co-written by Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy), "All Love Is Lost" delves into the intense feelings one has after a betrayal of trust by a loved one. Commingling his acting and music career, Ice-T enlisted his Law And Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC) co-star Kelly Giddish to play the vindictive lead.

The new video, directed by Jay Rodriguez, can be seen below.

Previously posted Body Count videos, for the Bloodlust tracks "This Is Why We Ride", “Raining In Blood / Postmortem”, and “Here I Go Again”, are available below:

Find Body Count's live itinerary here.