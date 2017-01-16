Canada's BOREALIS To Release World Of Silence MMXVII This Month; Re-Recorded Version Of “Midnight City” Streaming

Due for release via AFM Records on January 27th, World Of Silence MMXVII is an entirely re-recorded and remixed version of the debut album by Canadian progressive power metal band, Borealis.

Originally released in 2008, this 2016 remix now sees these songs officially made available through a label for the very first time. The diehard fanbase surely will be amazed by the massive improvement on sound and performance over the original recordings. World Of Silence MMXVII is a must have for all prog power metal lovers. A re-recorded version of "Midnight City" is available for streaming below.

“We were in talks with AFM about re-releasing World Of Silence when we suddenly thought “why not re-record the entire album for this occasion?”, Borealis singer/guitarist Matt Marinelli says. “It was originally self-released in 2008. A lot has happened since then. The band has evolved a lot and two more albums were released in 2011’s Fall From Grace and 2015’s Purgatory. So making this reissue of World Of Silence a representation of what Borealis is about in 2017 made sense for us. We are in the fortunate position that our drummer Sean Dowell runs his own studio, so recording, mixing/mastering didn’t cause any problems for us in this case.”

After finishing work on World Of Silence MMXVII, Borealis has two more exciting projects for 2017: in April, the band will re-release their 2011 album Fall From Grace via AFM and has already continued songwriting for their upcoming studio album with all new material, which will drop in fall 2017.

World Of Silence MMXVII tracklisting:

“Lost Voices”

“Midnight City”

“From The Fading Screams”

“Forget The Past”

“Eyes Of A Dream”

“World Of Silence”

“The Afterlife”

“Divine Answer”

“The Dawning Light”

“Black Rose”

