Canada's DEAD QUIET To Release Truth And Ruin Album In September; "The Sign Of A Sealed Fate" Single Streaming

Vancouver-based stoner metal torchbearers, Dead Quiet, debut the first single taken from their epic third album, Truth And Ruin, due out September 11 via Artoffact Records. Unleash the power of "The Sign Of A Sealed Fate" and pre-order the album now.

From Vancouver, Canada, comes Dead Quiet. The third full-length Truth And Ruin shows the band at its peak, delivering its arena-ready, proto-metal bacchanal with power and flair. Dead Quiet's dramatic, organ-heavy songs are saturated with respect for the hard rock and heavy metal titans of the late '70s and early '80s - there are traces of blazing Deep Purple jams and hellbent Judas Priest bangers - but the band rocks with a prowess all its own. Dead Quiet respects its elders while fully owning its own craft. It is a fine balance, which brings to mind Ghost, among others.

Stream new track "The Sign Of A Sealed Fate" below.

"We just wanted to make a record that was relentless. On Grand Rites we took our time and meandered quite a bit but with Truth And Ruin it was more about 'point and shoot,' always keeping us and the listener on their toes. I love a good hook. I like the idea of a song that rips but also gets stuck in your head like a good pop song." frontman Kevin Keegan states. "I had a really rough year and the inspiration came from there. I was in a really unhealthy relationship, I had some friends pass away, and I experienced some real trauma in my line of work as a frontline worker dealing with the fentanyl epidemic. Brock, Dana, and I all work in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver as mental health, overdose prevention, and harm reduction workers."

Truth And Ruin was engineered and mixed by Jesse Gander (Japandroids, White Lung) at Rain City Recorders in Vancouver, BC. It was mastered by Alan Douches (Mastodon, Chelsea Wolfe) at West West Side Music in Hudson Valley, NY. Cover art was designed by Taylor Borque. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Atoned Deaf"

"Forever Unsung"

"Of Sound And Fury"

"Truth And Ruin"

"Partial Darkness"

"The Sign Of A Sealed Fate"

"Cold Grey Death"

"The Sign Of A Sealed Fate":

Truth and Ruin by Dead Quiet

Dead Quiet is:

Kevin Keegan - vocals, guitar

Brock MacInnes - guitar

Mike Grossnickle - bass

Mike Rosen - keyboards, backing vocals

Jason Dana - drums