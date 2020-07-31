Canada's ENDAST Return With New Single / Video "Standby To Get Some"

One of Montreal's most iconic DIY metal bands, Endast, officially called it quits in April 2015. Since their birth in 2004, the band's career spawned four albums (The Promise EP - 2005), Odds Against Tomorrow (2006), Black Cloud (2011), Thrive (2014), a DVD release Where I Belong (2012), 600,000 kms for over 1300 gigs, countless tours across Canada and the US that included festival appearances at Heavy MTL and TO and not to mention the many notable bands Endast bled the stage with.

The band performed their last show ever - at least that was the intention - on April 25th in Hamilton, ON at Absinthe.

Endast has returned with a new single, "Standby To Get Some". Check out the official video below.

Vocalist “Big” James Arsenian comments on the band's return:

"My brother Chris presented me and the other boys in the band with the idea of writing a new Endast tune. We haven't written music together in years, so we were all pretty stoked to put this together, even if we had to do it remotely and apart from each other. The result is a familiar sound with a newfound level of aggression. This is just the start."