Canada's GATEKEEPER Joins Cruz Del Sur Music; East Of Sun Album Due In April

Cruz Del Sur Music has announced the signing of Canadian epic metal force, Gatekeeper. The band's first full-length, East Of Sun, will be released this April worldwide on compact disc (including two bonus songs), vinyl and digital formats.

Originally formed in 2009 as a solo project by guitarist Geoff Blackwell, Gatekeeper has assembled an impressive array of EPs and splits, including an appearance on Metal Blade's Metal Massacre XIV where they contributed the song "Bell Of Tarantia". Their signing to Cruz Del Sur will mark a new, exciting era for the band.

Comments Blackwell: "Cruz Del Sur has been a bastion for great heavy metal for a long time and it's a pleasure to be included alongside a host of bands that have been influences on our music and bands that we consider our contemporaries. Above all, Enrico [Leccese] has been extremely fair and willing to work with us so that we can present the album the way we've envisioned."

Recorded over the span of six months at Harbourside Studios in Vancouver, Canada, East Of Sun was produced by Mike Rogerson, whose previous credits include Annihilator, Aggression, 88 Mile Trip and Loverboy, with additional production assistance provided by Angelo Boose, who, according to Black "stayed up through many all-night recording sessions with us."

The East Of Sun title is a shortened version of a book of Scandinavian folk tales that parallels the content on the record where each song stands on its own. The album's cover art was created by Duncan Storr, who has previously worked with Skyclad, Rage and Cruz Del Sur's own Dark Forest.

East Of Sun boasts a mixture of older, unreleased material written by Blackwell which are complemented by live staples that have recently been updated. "It's pure heavy metal with a sword and sorcery flourish," says Blackwell. "We wear our influences on our sleeves, but we don't want to be a pale imitation of them. We try to capture the spirit of what we love without copying anyone's' notes. This album has our fastest song and it's got our biggest, most epic slow-burner and many songs in between. It has melodic electric guitar playing coupled with fierce riffs, thunderous rhythms, mystical acoustic passages and, of course, a unique and varied performance from our singer, Jean-Pierre. And these things are just the start."

Gatekeeper's immediate plans include assembling live dates near their Vancouver home base and on the west coast of Canada. Currently, they are scheduled to play the Northwest Metal Fest in Seattle this March alongside Q5, Heir Apparent, Glacier, Wild Dogs, Skelator, Substratum And Riot City. Aside from that, Blackwell says Gatekeeper has its sights set on even bigger territories, namely Europe:

"With Cruz Del Sur on our side, I think it's just a matter of time before we cross into European soil, so beware!"

Gatekeeper is:



Jean-Pierre Abboud - Lead Vocals, Chorus

Geoff Blackwell - Rhythm/Lead Guitar, chorus

Kenny Kroecher - Lead/Rhythm Guitar

David Messier, Bass guitar, chorus

Tommy Tro - Battery