Canada's Inaugural Hair In The Fair Festival Cancelled Due To "Due To Financial Hardship And Extremely Low Ticket Sales"

The Hair In The Fair festival, which was scheduled to take place July 11th - 13th at Niagara Regional Exhibition in Welland, Ontario (Canada) has been officially cancelled. A statement from organizers reads:



"Due to financial hardship and extremely low ticket sales for an event of this size, we have to unfortunately announce the cancellation of the Hair In The Fair festival that was to take place on July 11-13, 2019 in Welland, Ontario.

We deeply regret this announcement as we were looking forward to a great event for all. In times of economic hardship it is hard to regain stability to provide a properly executed event."

Acts scheduled to perform included:

Thursday, July 11th - Revive The Rose, L.A. Guns starring Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns, Quiet Riot, Ratt.

Friday, July 12th - Lawless Sons, Sven Gali, Slaughter, Trailer Park Boys, Sebastian Bach.

Saturday, July 13th - Autograph, Black 'N Blue, Jackyl, Cinderella's Tom Keifer, Vince Neil.