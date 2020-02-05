Canada's IRON KINGDOM Announce European Tour Dates

Inspired by legendary pillars of heavy metal such as Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, The Scorpions, and Rush, Iron Kingdom is well known for their energetic and electrifying stage presence, as well as intricate musical melodies that bring listeners back to a time when the genre was in its prime. Now they are back with a new album, On The Hunt, and a European tour.

The nine new tracks featured on On The Hunt are fun tunes that translate well into a live setting, which is paramount for Iron Kingdom who take great pride in their live show. Fans of the classic including Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Queensryche, and Helloween will revel in Iron Kingdom who put a modern spin on traditional heavy metal.

On The Hunt was released October 4th, 2019 and is available via the band's online store here. Album artwork by Alan Lathwell.

Tracklisting:

"White Wolf

"Driftin’ Through Time"

"Sign Of The Gods"

"Keep It Steel"

"Raze And Ruin"

"Road Warriors"

"Invaders"

"Paragon"

"The Dream"

"White Wolf":

(Photo - Benjamin Somobere)