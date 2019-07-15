Canada's IRON KINGDOM To Release On The Hunt Album In October; Details Revealed

Inspired by legendary pillars of heavy metal such as Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, The Scorpions, and Rush, Iron Kingdom is well known for their energetic and electrifying stage presence, as well as intricate musical melodies that bring listeners back to a time when the genre was in its prime.

Now they are back with a new album, On The Hunt, which is sure to remind people of the glory days of metal. With two new members in the lineup, there are new inspirations and approaches in the music while maintaining the traditional sound.

They hope the album is well received by fans: “We’re believing fans can expect the new record to be a lot more traditional in style, more accessible with a lot more rocker tunes, lots of catchy melodies and speed metal riffs, shorter songs, more packed with action, as opposed to the previous album with long epic passages. We wanted this record to include lots of great live tunes we can carry in our set for years to come!”

The nine new tracks are fun tunes that translate well into a live setting, which is paramount for Iron Kingdom who take great pride in their live show. Fans of the classic including Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Queensryche, and Helloween will revel in Iron Kingdom, who put a modern spin on traditional heavy metal.

On The Hunt is due out October 4, and available for pre-order via the band's online store here. Album artwork by Alan Lathwell.

Tracklisting:

"White Wolf

"Driftin’ Through Time"

"Sign Of The Gods"

"Keep It Steel"

"Raze And Ruin"

"Road Warriors"

"Invaders"

"Paragon"

"The Dream"

(Photo - Benjamin Somobere)