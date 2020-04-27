Canada's Loud As Hell Festival Cancels 2020 Edition Due To COVID-19 Precautions

Western Canada's decibel breaking festival, Loud As Hell, announces the cancellation of their 2020 lineup that was to be held from July 31 to August 2. The decision comes after the Alberta government's extended ban on mass gatherings in the province as part of the strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We tried to wait it out. This just means next year will be twice as crazy. Please stay safe everyone. We love you all." adds festival organizer Geoff Bourrie.

Those who have already purchased tickets for the LAH 2020, have the option of a full refund or to have purchased tickets honoured to be used for LAH 2021 or LAH 2022. For ticket refunds, please contact at loudashellfestival@gmail.com for processing.

The 2020 line up was to be the ninth consecutive year of heavy metal and camping in the prairie badlands of Drumheller, Alberta. The festival was planned to roar from the Dinosaur Downs Stampede Grounds from July 31 to August 2. The three nights of music were to include headliners Denver's extreme metal titans Allegaeon, Toronto heavy metal acrobats Skull Fist plus brutal progressive death from Vancouver's Neck Of The Woods. The lineup also featured an array of supporting acts from across Canada and beyond that included bilingual death metal from Quebec with Insurrection, Toledo, OH deathcore The Convalescence, Mexican thrashers Legacy, Edmonton warriors Ravenous plus the explosive fury from Vancouver's West Of Hell among the 41 bands that were planned to perform.

