Canada's OPERUS Post Official Video For "Where Falcons Fly" Shot At Wacken Open Air 2019; New Album Slated For June 2020 Release

Canadian symphonic metal band Operus, featuring former Eclipse Eternal bassist Wojtek (aka Orcus), have released an official video for "Where Falcons Fly", the first single from the upcoming Operus album Score Of Nightmares, which will be released on June 19th, 2020 via Pride & Joy Music.

Operus' world class performance style is a cross breed of a metal band with the dramatic performance of theatre that come together to produce a unique sound and thrilling live show. Formed by six professional musicians,Operus' depth comes from the vast musical experience each member brings with them. From extensive studio time, to worldwide performances in metal bands, Symphonic/chamber orchestras and the stages of musical theatre. Operus has come for all metalheads and music lovers around the globe.

The combined musical knowledge in Operus comes from decades of intense dedication to music with University and Masters Degrees, Royal Conservatory of Music certifications and first-hand experience from performing live across North and South America, Europe, and Asia.

These experiences from the band members include well known ensembles such as Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Robin Howe), Annihilator (Oscar Rangel), Vital Remains (Dean Paul Arnold), Skull Fist (J.J. Tartaglia), Eclipse Eternal (Wojciech Sokolowski), and leading roles in professional theatrical productions such as Jukebox Hero and Beauty & the Beast (David Michael Moote).

Operus has brought their world class performance to such great stages as Wacken in Germany and Force Fest in Mexico in addition to opening for power metal heavy hitters Sonata Arctica and the Rhapsody Reunion Tour.

