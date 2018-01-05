Canada's SHADES OF SORROW Sign With Sliptrick Records

Shades Of Sorrow is a heavy metal band from Moncton, New Brunswick. Their sound is a blend of old and new metal with a splash of European influence. Shades Of Sorrow are an eclectic group that has spent the last ten years honing their sound and are ready to expand their reach to the rest of the world. With influences ranging from all over the musical spectrum, they seamlessly blend multiple genres into their signature heavy sound.

Their fourth release and second album, Ascension was initially released independently on their own label, Chester Records, and will now be released worldwide through Sliptrick Records in early 2018. The album has already received a nomination for the “Loud” categories in both the MusicNB Awards and East Coast Music Awards and the band has performed at both of their respective showcases. Shades Of Sorrow is currently recording the yet to be named followup to Ascension which will also be released via Sliptrick Records later in the year.

Check out their video for "Parade Of Lunatics":

Shades Of Sorrow is:

Monise Ouellette – vocals

Mike Taylor – guitars

Pascal Deslongchamps – drums

Julien Leblanc – bass