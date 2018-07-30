Canada's SWORD To Release New Album Via MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON's Combat Records - "It's Got That Old School Metal Vibe But It Has Today's Technology In Terms Of Production," Says Singer RICK HUGHES (Video)

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke with lead singer Rick Hughes of the classic Canadian metal band Sword. Watch the interview below.

On how they got signed to David Ellefson's Combat Records: "We had the pleasure of being signed by Megadeth's David Ellefson record label Combat Records. We got a brand new deal with him. David told me that when Megadeth was on tour they used to listen to Sword's Metalized for a while. The Sword song 'Stoned Again' of the Metalized album was their anthem. So now Combat Records will be our distributor for the rest of the world."

On when their new studio album will be released: "We are in the process of doing the album right now, we think it will be done by the end of 2018. It will be produced by Glen Robinson (Voivod Nothingface, Annihilator's Never Neverland), its a blend of what we did before, its got that old school metal vibe but it has today's technology today in terms of production .The band sounds even bigger today. We will announce the release in 2018."