Canada's ZEROSCAPE Return With New Album In September; Video For "Lies Out, Lights Out" Released

Canada's ragga-metal kings Zeroscape have released the video for their new single "Lies Out, Lights Out". The song will be featured on their new album Finish Dem, due to be released September 12th via Boonsdale (Canada) / Bad Reputation (international).

Frontman Binski comments:

"Zeroscape never really officially ended. We just took a break, so when we came back it was like we never missed a beat. The stuff where we left off from, the music we were writing, it's just more enhanced. It's way tighter because we grew naturally into our sound. We're gonna record the sound that we made, that is ours. The sound that's gonna take over."

Zeroscape is:

Binski - vocals)

Speshalizt - guitars

JJ - drums

Matt - bass

Photo by Remy Tartaglia / John Bridge