Canada’s AGGRESSION Sign Worldwide Deal With Extreme Management Group

Extreme Management Group has announced a partnership with Canada's legendary thrash metal export, Aggression.

The band’s debut full-length LP, The Full Treatment, sold over 25,000 copies on vinyl and another 25,000 copies on cassette worldwide, making Aggression one of the most popular cult thrash metal bands at a time when thrash was a pioneer genre.

They can be counted as originating the genre alongside other legendary bands such as Metallica, Slayer, Exodus, Destruction, Dark Angel, Celtic Frost, Nuclear Assault, DRI, and more.

Aggression, purveyors of original thrash since 1985, and currently supporting their latest release, Fragmented Spirit Devils, is thrilled to have signed a worldwide management deal at the home of heavyweights, Suffocation, Cattle Decapitation, Cryptopsy, Origin, King Parrot, and many more.

The band had the following to say, "Aggression is very pleased to announce that we have signed on with Extreme Management Group Inc. Since the band reformed, we have been working tirelessly to make up for lost time and to give our fans our very best. EMG will be a huge help with us getting in touch and staying connected with our fans all over the world. They are a jack-of-all-trades management group, and they do it all. We couldn't be happier to be signed with them and be aligned with the great roster of bands that EMG already represents."

Expect big things to come from the already legendary Aggression and Extreme Management Group.

(Photo - Aggression Facebook)