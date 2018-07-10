Canada’s ASSAULT Sign With Scrape Records; Unreleased Tracks To Be Released In August

Scape Records has announced the signing of Assault, the West Coast Canadian thrash/speed metal act.

30 years after their cult classic, Survival In The Street, in 1987, Assault are back with the album Kill For Your Life.

Kill For Your Life features ten all-new tracks dug out of the Assault archives recorded in the late-‘80s that was meant as the follow-up to Survival In The Street. Release date is set for August 10th.

Tracklisting:

“Slow Painful Death”

“Interlude”

“Save Us All”

“The Living Dead”

“Searching For Shelter”

“In God We Trust”

“Outro”

“Evil Nightmares”

“In God We Trust” (Alt Version)

“Kamakazi”*

*Ray Hartmann on drums, Ams Prasad on bass

Lineup:

Russ Dunaway – vocals

Jeff Zgalijic – guitar

Tom Davidson – bass

Wes Hallam – drums