Canada’s ASSAULT To Commemorate 35th Anniversary With Special Release

Canadian speed metal pioneers Assault have revealed plans to mark their 35th Anniversary with a special package to be released in late 2020 via SCRAPE Records.

Formed in 1985, Assault gained cult-like status with their 1987 classic Survival In The Street. A second album Kill For Your Life was recorded circa ‘88/’89, but ultimately the band dissolved and the album was shelved until 2018, when it finally received a proper release via independent Vancouver label SCRAPE Records.

To commemorate the band’s 35th Anniversary since formation in 1985, guitarist Jeff Zgaljic and singer Russell Dunaway are digging deep into the Assault archives to bring together a special release, with more details to be announced soon.

Guitarist Jeff Zgaljic comments: “With so much renewed interest in Assault since the release of Kill For Your Life, we thought it would make a great opportunity to celebrate the band’s 35th anniversary with a commemorative package. Exact details are still being finalized, but you expect some gems... fans of this band are in for a real treat!”