Canada’s DIE ANOTHER DAY Release Debut Single "Broken Youth"; Audio

Calgary, Alberta-based band, Die Another Day, have released their debut single, "Broken Youth", a fun track that is creative, bouncy and upbeat.

The single was mixed by Jesse Kopala, and mastered by Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, He Is Legend, Scale The Summit) and is available now. Listen via the YouTube clip below, or at Spotify.

Started in the spring of 2019 with a variety of influences, Die Another Day expands into multiple genres, getting fans excited to embrace different styles of music. The band is really proud of the single which has plenty of energetic riffs, aggressive lyrics, and melodic harmonies that everybody can really enjoy and get into.

The band states: “We all really love the single and I’m hoping fans feel the same as we do about it. We’re hoping fans wind up being as excited about the single as we are. We’re a new band in town and we have a different style of music that other bands. Hopefully, we leave them wanting more and hyped for another single in the future from us.”