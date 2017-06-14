Canada’s DISCIPLES OF POWER – Poizon Records To Reissue 1993’s Invincible Enemy
June 14, 2017, an hour ago
Poizon Records will reissue 1993’s Invincible Enemy from Canadian thrash metal band Disciples Of Power. The Ukrainian label, a division of Eclectic Productions, will reissue the album as a 6-line digipak format.
Disciples Of Power have released five full-length albums, the last one being 2002’s In Dust We Trust.
Tracklisting:
“Afterbirth”
“Invincible Enemy”
“Infected By Science”
“Born Unto Death”
“Injecticide”
“Lords Of Creation”
“Return From The Gates”
“Before The End”