Canada’s DISCIPLES OF POWER – Poizon Records To Reissue 1993’s Invincible Enemy

Poizon Records will reissue 1993’s Invincible Enemy from Canadian thrash metal band Disciples Of Power. The Ukrainian label, a division of Eclectic Productions, will reissue the album as a 6-line digipak format.

Disciples Of Power have released five full-length albums, the last one being 2002’s In Dust We Trust.

Tracklisting:

“Afterbirth”

“Invincible Enemy”

“Infected By Science”

“Born Unto Death”

“Injecticide”

“Lords Of Creation”

“Return From The Gates”

“Before The End”