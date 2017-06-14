Canada’s DISCIPLES OF POWER – Poizon Records To Reissue 1993’s Invincible Enemy

Poizon Records will reissue 1993’s Invincible Enemy from Canadian thrash metal band Disciples Of Power. The Ukrainian label, a division of Eclectic Productions, will reissue the album as a 6-line digipak format. 

Disciples Of Power have released five full-length albums, the last one being 2002’s In Dust We Trust.

Tracklisting:

“Afterbirth”
“Invincible Enemy”
“Infected By Science”
“Born Unto Death”
“Injecticide”
“Lords Of Creation”
“Return From The Gates”
“Before The End”

 

