Canada’s FRACTAL GENERATOR Sign To Everlasting Spew Records; Debut Album Due In May
February 26, 2017, an hour ago
Everlasting Spew Records has announced the signing of Canadian sci-fi technical death metallers, Fractal Generator, for the release of their debut album Apotheosynthesis on May 19th. The album will be available on CD and digitally.
Fractal Generator is a 3-piece ensemble from Canada devoted to sci-fi and to the darkest side of the technical death metal realm. Apotheosynthesis is their debut album.
Line-up:
040118180514 - Bass, Vocals
040114090512 - Drums
102119200914 - Guitar, Vocals
