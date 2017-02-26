Canada’s FRACTAL GENERATOR Sign To Everlasting Spew Records; Debut Album Due In May

Everlasting Spew Records has announced the signing of Canadian sci-fi technical death metallers, Fractal Generator, for the release of their debut album Apotheosynthesis on May 19th. The album will be available on CD and digitally.

Fractal Generator is a 3-piece ensemble from Canada devoted to sci-fi and to the darkest side of the technical death metal realm. Apotheosynthesis is their debut album.

Line-up:

040118180514 - Bass, Vocals

040114090512 - Drums

102119200914 - Guitar, Vocals

