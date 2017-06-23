Canada’s LOVIATAR Streaming New Track “Nascent (Stygian Wyrm Part I)”

Loviatar (pronounced low-vye-ah-tar), are the latest addition to the Prosthetic Records family. Hailing from Canada, this four-piece borrows equally from the hazy gloom of My Bloody Valentine and the crushing riffs of Isis. With clearly sung vocals and equal parts somber and soaring, their thunderous elements of doom and post-metal contrast with hypnotic moments of atmospheric introspection to set them apart from others in the genre.

Formed in 2010, Loviatar have independently released a series of singles and EPs, and have been tapped to support such acts as Red Fang, Skeletonwitch and Blood Ceremony. In 2014, they shifted production to their newly built Wolf Lake Studios deep in the forested hills outside the nation's capital and began work on their first full length LP. Self-titled and set for a worldwide release date on July 28th, the album features two monolithic tracks available on all digital platforms, digipack CD and a limited edition gold and black swirl LP.

The album opener, “Nascent (Stygian Wyrm Part I)”, is available for streaming below.

Loviatar tracklisting:

“Nascent (Stygian Wyrm Part I)“

“Discordant (Stygian Wyrm Part II)“

“Ascendant (Stygian Wyrm Part III)“

“Blind Goddess of the Nine Plagues“

“Nascent (Stygian Wyrm Part I)”:

Teaser:

Lineup:

JD: Vocal, Rhythm Guitar

JP Sadek: Drums, Backing Vocal

Shane Whitbread: Lead Guitar

Mike Bond: Bass

(Photo - Robert Hawara 2017)