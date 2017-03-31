Canada’s ORDOXE – Towards Eternity Album Streaming In Full

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have released Canada's evil black metal desecrators, Ordoxe's new album Towards Eternity, today, March 31st on CD and digital formats. A description follows.

Ordoxe make their Horror Pain Gore Death Productions debut with the new album entitled Towards Eternity. Formed in 1989, Ordoxe hail from Quebec, Canada and perform melodic black metal with elements of thrash, death and doom metal. Towards Eternity is the fourth album in the Ordoxe catalog and delivers a fierce, judicious mix of dark arts, bliss, grim moods and evil ambiences. For fans of Behemoth, Cradle Of Filth, Dark Funeral, Destroyer 666, Dissection, Enthroned, God Dethroned, Naglfar, Rotting Christ and Satyricon

Order the CD for only $10 with free shipping at this location. Order the digital download for only $6.66 and listen to the full album for free on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“We Are Eternal”

“The Auspicious One”

“Trépas I”

“Your Sorrow, My Sorrow”

“Sword Of Damocles”

“Soyez Illuminés”

“A Passage In Time”

“Trépas II”

“The Essence Of Life”

“Trépas III”

“We Are Eternal”: