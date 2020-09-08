Canada’s WITHER WITHIN Pay Homage To SLIPKNOT With Award-Winning “Maggot Juice”; Music Video Streaming

Canada’s Wither Within have their introductory release ready for ears and eyes, the Slipknot inspired “Maggot Juice" (Instrumental Version) in both audio and video formats.

Wither Within is made up of members from Her Majesty The King, Mount Abora, and So Long Shoreline and with this release, they won the July 2020: Metal/Core Songwriting Contest. Aggressive, melodic, and genre-bending, they provide listeners with a heavy, theatrical, horror-inspired experience. They touch on their musical abilities in their own words: “We all put in what we can to combine our ideas into the best possible material. Each member is talented at multiple instruments so musically, we can all contribute in multiple ways.”

The DIY band formed because they wanted a group of like-minded individuals from different aspects of the local music scene to create music together that is different and unique.

The unique blend of metal, pop, and hip hop music brings something new to the table. Wither Within is recommended for fans of Slipknot, Babymetal, and Bring Me The Horizon.

“Maggot Juice" (Instrumental Version) is available on all music streaming platforms here, and the music video can be seen below:

Wither Within is:

Noah Nikolas Laidlaw (Bass)

Eitan Melody (Guitars/ Vocals/ Synths)

Isaac Nicoletto (Drums & Percussion)

Kurtis Bradimore (Keyboards & Synths)

(Photo - Eitan Melody: Photographer & Photo Editor, Erin Clayton: Photographer Assistant)