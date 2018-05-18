Canadian Expat BRENT FITZ Weighs In On NHL Playoffs, Winnipeg Vs. Vegas - "I Couldn't Be More Passionate About The Jets"; Video

Producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, Hellyeah), from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, and drummer Brent Fitz (Slash, Gene Simmons, Vince Neil) from Winnipeg, Manitoba, both live in Las Vegas, Nevada. The expat Canadians, pictured above at Churko's studio, The Hideout, support opposite sides in the Winnipeg Jets vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights series, reports Bartley Kives of The CBC.

Fitz, who left Winnipeg the same year the original Jets moved to Phoenix, said he only supports Vegas when they are not playing Winnipeg. He also said it's too easy to climb onto the Vegas bandwagon. "Everyone can jump on board because you have nothing to be upset about. Us Jets fans have been supportive and passionate about our team all these years."

Learn more at this location. The Golden Knights currently lead the best of seven series, two games to one. The next game is Friday, May 18th at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.