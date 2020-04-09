Canadian Extremists TORREFY Release "Plague Of Empires" Video, New Album Due In July

Victoria, BC's black speed death thrash band Torrefy will self-release their new album, Life is Bad, on July 1 - Canada Day.

The official video for the album's first single, the aptly titled album-closer "Plague Of Empires" can be seen below.

Torrefy issued the following statement concerning Life Is Bad and the progression of the band's sound since the release of 2016 progressive thrash album The Infinity Complex:

"Life Is Bad is not a departure for Torrefy. Rather, it is a continuation of the journey to becoming the band that Torrefy was meant to be. Torrefy's previous work lay more in the realm of thrash metal, albeit not traditional thrash due to our leanings towards a more progressive sound and a blending of influences ranging from thrash metal to death metal, black metal, classic rock, and punk to name a few. Our new record is another step towards creating a sound that we refer to as black speed death thrash."

"Life Is Bad is not a concept album like our previous album, The Infinity Complex. Instead, as the album title indicates, it is thematically geared towards the fact that life is pretty brutal. The songs are emotionally charged and full of diverse themes including an awareness of one's inescapable mortality, humanity's unending greed, and the desire for conquest and their refusal to learn from their past, to being overrun by a swarm of other worldly, bloodthirsty insects, and being caught in a machine that is perpetually killing you and keeping you alive at the same time."

"We think that this album is the best and most true representation of the Torrefy sound. We hope that you dig it!"

Tracklisting:

"Sarcophony"

"Eye Of The Swarm"

"Outrun By Wolves"

"GFYD"

"Arborequiem"

"The Thin Line"

"Cells"

"Torrn Apart By Machinery"

"Plague Of Empires"

Life Is Bad was produced by Torrefy and Gustavo Valderama. The album was recorded by Gustavo Valderama and Electric Flow Studios in Victoria, BC. It was mixed by Felipe Gonzales and Gustavo Valderama at Umbral Studios in Caldas Colombia and Electric Flow Studios in Vancouver, BC. Life Is Bad was mastered by Joel Grind of Toxic Holocaust.

