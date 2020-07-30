Canadian One-Man Epic Nerdy Black Metal Project SNAKEBLADE To Release New Album Tomorrow; Audio Preview Available

Vancouver, Canada’s Snakeblade came about as a result of Covid-19 induced boredom when Mike Redston decided to escape the bleakness of reality by sojourning into a vivid, black metal world with themes embracing fantasy and medieval battles.

A big fan of fantasy, video games, and RPG’s; Redston as Snakeblade has channeled these interests into the full-length album, The Kingdom. Snakeblade is all about fun, high-energy songs that are nerdy and upbeat while still maintaining that raw and frostbitten black metal sound. Fast and loose, there are shredding, complex riffs, and a handful of solos from other Canadian musicians. Redston shares his excitement for the album:

"I am beyond stoked to be releasing my debut album for Snakeblade. I want fans to get hyped, feel like they’re marching to war, and experience a medieval battle of epic proportions when they hear it. Hopefully, they will also be able to experience what I found when writing these songs: a refuge from their current setting."

The fun, nerdy n’ dirty black metal is just starting off, with more music in the works and suggestions of a full lineup for eventual live performances that will carry a ton of energy and an epic atmosphere. Fans should expect a full-on battle at live shows... and fire. Lots of fire.

This epic one-man black metal project relentlessly charges forth and destroys all in its path. Recommended for fans of Skeletonwitch, Immortal, and Midnight, The Kingdom comes out on July 31st.

Tracklist:

"When Kingdoms Collide"

"To The Pits With The Balrog" (ft. guest solo Devan Howes from Kayas)

"The Nine"

"Scavenger" (ft. guest solo Dylan Parker from Protosequence)

"Vamp, The Impaled" (ft. guest solo Kyler Li)

"Devoted To Destruction" (ft. guest solo Matthew Pancoust from Truent)