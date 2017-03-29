Canadian Prog Rockers SLYDE Return With Four Song EP; Official Video For "Divide" Posted

Canadian melodic proggers Slyde have released their new video for Divide taken from their Back Again EP, out now. Driven by the clean vocals of frontman Nathan Da Silva and the powering keyboards of Sarah Westbrook, Back Again is a fitting return to form from this four-piece following a two-year hiatus. Receiving rave reviews, Back Again explores the relationship between environmentalism and sci-fi.

Ear-catching for any fan of technically-minded melodic prog rock, Slyde are a band who before their hiatus played over 150 shows on the Eastern Canadian circuit, including shows with Protest the Hero and at Canadian Music Week (2013), IndieWeek (2011-2013), and Wacken Metal Battle (2013).

Check out the album below; click on the player to order.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Fading"

"Join The Parade"

"Divide"

"Back Again"

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://slyde.bandcamp.com/album/back-again" href="http://slyde.bandcamp.com/album/back-again">Back Again by Slyde (Canada)</a>

For information and updates on Slyde go to this location.