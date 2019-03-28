Canadian Psychedelic Prog Group DIZZY MYSTICS Announces Debut Album

Dizzy Mystics out of Winnipeg, Canada are ready to serve their debut album chock full of psychedelic flavours simmered in funk with just a dash of metal. Wanderlost will reach ideal serving temperature on May 3rd, and is sure to satisfy anyone with an appetite for Tool, Primus, Frank Zappa, and Steely Dan.

The self-released album features 10 songs, each containing the recommended daily servings of groove, intensity, melody and catchy vocals with the singles “Diamond Duller”, “The Frequent See, Consistent Seas” and “Letter”. The album was self-recorded; mixed by John Paul Peters (Private Ear Recording, Winnipeg); mastered by Ed Brooks (Resonant Mastering, Seattle) and the album artwork was crafted by Ben Duncan.

The band comments: "Dizzy Mystics are thrilled to announce the release of our debut LP, Wanderlost. We have set out to encapsulate our diverse range of musical influences into a genre-bending rock experience. Every possible emotion we have felt bleeds through these songs in their own unexpected sonic twists and turns. See where it takes you, and enjoy!"

Wanderlost cover art and tracklisting:

"Letter"

"Shindigjig"

"Fallasophy"

"The Frequent See, Consistent Seas"

"The Anti-Dream"

"The Scythe Pendulum Swing"

"Diamond Duller"

"Jaunter"

"Rester (Analog Chameleon)"

"Wanderlost"

"Diamond Duller":

"The Frequent See, Consistent Seas":

"Letter":

Catch Dizzy Mystics live in concert:

April

12 - Winnipeg, MB - Social Club

26 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks

For further details, visit Dizzy Mystics on Facebook.