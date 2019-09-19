Canadian Riff Wizards WOODHAWK Premiere New Track "Weightless Light"; New Album Due In November

Calgary’s Woodhawk are at it again with a new album being released on November1st. With it comes their first single "Weightless Light”.

The track comes from Violent Nature, the band's sophomore album, which steps away from the science fiction themes evident on their previous release, 2017's Beyond The Sun, and takes a more therapeutic turn, as the band explains:

“On previous efforts, we wrote from a science fiction standpoint. It’s where we all were at, at the point in our lives and reflected what we wanted to say and represent. Now, we believe in honesty and find the therapeutic side of music. This album has been an expressive honest view into our lives over the past two years.”

Putting a lot of time and production into the new album with producer Jesse Gander (Rain City Recorders), Woodhawk has worked really hard to capture energy and emotion. Based on insomnia, their first single “Weightless Light” has an intimate meaning for vocalist/guitarist Turner, as he explains:

“The song stems from my struggle to sleep for a few months over the fall of 2018. I would wake up every night at the same time and lay awake staring at nothing. My mind would race and inhibit me from sleeping, no matter what. So I would lay in this state of almost non-existence where I couldn’t tell if I was asleep, awake, alive or dead. It was an odd feeling of vulnerability. To pass the time, I would get up and play guitar in the middle of the night, until I felt I could attempt to go back to sleep for the last 45 minutes before my alarm.”

It’s a feeling many have experienced and Woodhawk draws empathy with this forceful track. For fans of Black Sabbath, The Sword, and Clutch, Violent Nature is available for pre-order at this location.

The cover art and tracklisting for Violent Nature are as follows:

"Snake In The Grass"

"Weightless Light"

"Dry Blood"

"Heartstopper"

"Old Silence"

"Clear The Air"

"Violent Nature"

"As A Friend"

"Our Greatest Weakness"

Catch Woodhawk live in concert:

October

25 - Vancouver, BC - Railway Club

26 - Kamloops, BC - Pogue Mahones

November

8 - Calgary, AB - Palomino

9 - Edmonton, AB - Temple (with The Wild!)

For further details, visit Woodhawk on Facebook.

