CANCER - Ballcutter EP To Be Released On Limited Edition Yellow Vinyl

Reinvigorated UK death metal legends, Cancer, present one for the vinyl collectors.

"We can now announce the release of our new five-track Ballcutter EP, Due out on July 19th," says the band.

"This limited edition five-track EP, available on acid yellow vinyl, leads with an alternate master version of the Shadow Gripped album track ‘Ballcutter’, featuring a guest appearance from Anders Nyström of masters of Swedish brutality, Bloodbath."

"Completing Side A are two unreleased tracks in the shape of ‘All The Curses’ and ‘Crocodile Itch’. These tracks were recorded at Foel studios, with Simon Efemey (Paradise Lost, Napalm Death, Amorphis) handling production and mixing duties."

"Side B contains exclusive raw early demo versions of ‘Garrotte’ and ‘Organ Snatcher’, created in the midst of the reformation period of Cancer on the lead-up to the creation of their comeback release, Shadow Gripped."

"We can also confirm our headline performance on the Wasteland stage at Wacken Open Air (in Germany) on August 1st."

Cancer's current lineup includes all three original core members - John Walker on guitar/vocals, Ian Buchanan on bass, and Carl Stokes on drums.