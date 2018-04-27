CANCER BATS Release Animated Video For "Gatekeeper"

Canadian hardcore metal punks Cancer Bats have just released an animated video for “Gatekeeper”. Directed by Stevie Gee and written by Gee and Essy May, who both worked on Mastodon’s “Steambreather”, the super awesome 80s-inspired animated short, features motorbike-riding ghouls, a sorcerer and the motherf**king Cancer Bats performing in a crystal ball.

“Gatekeeper is one of the best tracks off the new album so I was so stoked to be making a video for it,” says Stevie Gee. “I’ve been wanting to make a goofball violent 80s cartoon for a while so I was super happy to do that for my friends, the Cancer Bats. Hail destroyer!”

On the video, lead vocalist Liam Joseph Cormier comments, “We are way too excited to release one of the greatest videos we have had the pleasure of being connected to. We cannot take any credit for it, STEVIE GEE is the creative mastermind behind the whole thing and HE DREW ALL OF IT!!"

Lifted from the bands sixth album, The Spark That Moves, “the song is about those people we have the misfortune of crossing paths with in our lives, who use lies schemes and deceit to make their way through this world,” says Cormier. “Everyone has a choice and its theirs to continue down this path that will never work out for them. They are the gate keepers to their own future.”

Choosing to forgo the traditional lead ups and teaser singles, Cancer Bats, with no forewarning, released The Spark That Moves in its entirety last Friday. The album is now available through the band’s own record label Bat Skull Records in partnership with New Damage Records in Canada and the US. Purchase or stream the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Gatekeeper"

"Brightest Days"

"We Run Free"

"Space & Time"

"Bed of Nails"

"Headwound"

"Fear Will Kill Us All"

"Rattlesnake"

"Can’t Sleep"

"Heads Will Roll"

"Winterpeg"

Tour dates:

May

16 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

17 - Red Deer, AB - Bo’s

18 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite

(Photo - Asad Aman)