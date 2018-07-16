CANDICE NIGHT Talks RITCHIE BLACKMORE And RAINBOW - "I Think He Sees It As More Of A Nostalgia Project That He Can Revisit"

Blackmore's Night vocalist and wife of guitar legend Ritchie Blackmore, Candice Night, recently spoke with Robert cavuoto for Metal Rules. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Robert Cavuoto: You recently did a tour in Europe as Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow; tell me about the differences in preparing for both bands?

Candice Night: "They are totally different. With Blackmore’s Night, we have to know more than 60 songs. Ritchie and I know even more. It’s very freeform as we take requests from the audience and have different set lists every night. Ritchie plays his improvisational solos and stands out there channeling from somewhere above to play these amazing solos. It is more creatively freeing for him to play anything he wants when he wants. With Rainbow, I think he sees it as more of a nostalgia project that he can revisit. He has great respect for the bands of those times, but he realizes that the fans want to hear certain songs from that era. He doesn’t switch it up and only plays a certain number of songs; songs that he thinks the fans will appreciate or like the best. Our bandmates are from all over the globe so we can’t all just get together and jam on things. There is a lot more of schedule checking and then flying people in. They are very supportive and have great energy. I’m so excited and love every moment of being on stage with them. It’s totally different than Blackmore’s Night but equally as fulfilling."

Read the complete interview here.

In June 2016, Blackmore made many long held dreams come true for his fans as Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow played three concerts in Europe, two in Germany and one in England.

The two German shows at Loreley and Bietigheim were caught on camera to produce Memories In Rock - Live In Germany, which will be released via Eagle Rock Entertainment DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, and Digital Formats tomorrow, November 18th. A Deluxe version (DVD, Blu-ray & 2CD in a 48 page hardback photobook), along with a 3LP version (180gm vinyl), will be available as an import on December 2nd.

Watch “Spotlight Kid”, streaming below.

This film captures the long awaited return to rock music for Ritchie Blackmore. The setlist, combining classic tracks from both Deep Purple and Rainbow, was exactly what the fans had wished for. Filmed in high definition, this jaw-dropping set includes “Catch The Rainbow”, “Mistreated”, “Since You Been Gone”, “Black Night”, “Spotlight Kid”, “Smoke On The Water”, “Stargazer”, “Perfect Strangers”, and more! As a bonus all formats (barring the 3LP) also boast a quartet of tracks recorded on an alternative night: “Spotlight Kid”, “Man On The Silver Mountain”, “Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll”, and “Stargazer”.

The band lineup for this incredible show featured Ritchie Blackmore (Guitar); Ronnie Romero (Vocals); David Keith (Drums); Bob Nouveau (Bass); Jens Johanssen (Keyboards); Candice Night (Backing Vocals); Lady Lynn (Backing Vocals).

Some people said that the time would never come, but Memories In Rock - Live In Germany is the tangible proof! The band played superbly and Ritchie Blackmore proved that he remains one of the finest guitarists of all time. His legacy is also highlighted in Eagle Rock Entertainment’s recent releases The Ritchie Blackmore Story and Rainbow: Monsters Of Rock - Live At Donington 1980.

Tracklisting:

CD Disc 1

“Highway Star”

“Spotlight Kid”

“Mistreated”

“16th Century Greensleeves”

“Since You Been Gone”

“Man On The Silver Mountain”

“Catch The Rainbow”

“Difficult To Cure (Beethoven’s Ninth)”

“Perfect Strangers”

“Stargazer”

CD Disc 2

“Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll”

“Child In Time” / “Woman From Tokyo”

“Black Night”

“Smoke On The Water”

“Spotlight Kid”

“Man On The Silver Mountain”:

“Perfect Strangers”: