December 22, 2016, 2 hours ago

CANDIRIA Announces WESTFIELD MASSACRE As Direct Support For February 2017 West Coast Tour

Metal Blade Records recording artist Candiria announced today Westfield Massacre - with lead singer Tommy Vext (Divine Heresy / Snot), lead guitarist Ira Black (Metal Church / Lizzy Borden), guitarist Stephen Brewer, bassist Erik Tisinger (Otep / Thrown Into Exile) and drummer Dio Britto - as direct support for their February 2017 West Coast Tour.

Westfield Massacre last month released their third video "Respect Resistance" from their self-titled debut album which debuted at #3 on iTunes metal chart and #13 on Billboard's Heatseeker's. 

Westfield Massacre has started production on their second record, slated to release in Spring 2017. The band recently exceeded its Kickstarter Campaign goal of $28,700 to record and produce the second record. 

Tommy Vext said via his Live Facebook feed "We did it, this is further testament to the true power of the artist-fan relationship! We couldn't be more happy to start 2017 on the road with Candiria!"

Catch Candiria with Westfield Massacre at the following shows:

February
2 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catylyst Atrium
3 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp
4 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill
5 - Los Angeles, CA - Complex

(Band photo by Adrienne Bracco)

 

 

 

