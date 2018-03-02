CANDIRIA Release Sixth Video In While They Were Sleeping Concept Series

Vocalist Carley Coma of Candiria recently launched a new series of videos for the band's latest album While They Were Sleeping. The series dives deep into the story behind the album's concept. A sixth video is now available. Watch all clips below:

#1:

#2:

#3:

#4:

#5:

#6:

New videos for each track will be launched in sequence in the coming weeks.

Candiria will be headlining the Blacklight Media Records showcase in New York City on March 8th at the Gramercy Theatre. The band has put together a special set list for the night, celebrating over 20 years of its sophomore album Beyond Reasonable Doubt. The band will also appear at this year's New England Metal + Hardcore Fest in April.