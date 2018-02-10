CANDIRIA Release Third Video In While They Were Sleeping Concept Series

Vocalist Carley Coma of Candiria has launched a new series of videos for the band's latest album While They Were Sleeping. The series dives deep into the story behind the album's concept.

The first video addresses the title track. The second centers on "Mereya", the second track on the album. The newly released third video looks at "Wandering Light". Watch all below.

New videos for each track will be launched in sequence in the coming weeks.

Candiria will be headlining the Blacklight Media Records showcase in New York City on March 8th at the Gramercy Theatre. The band has put together a special set list for the night, celebrating over 20 years of its sophomore album Beyond Reasonable Doubt. The band will also appear at this year's New England Metal + Hardcore Fest in April.