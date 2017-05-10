CANDIRIA Releases “While They Were Sleeping” Video Recorded Live At Spaceman Studio

Musical and heavy metal alchemists Candiria have premiered a video for the title track from their new album and Metal Blade debut While They Were Sleeping, out now. Watch the clip, recorded live at Spaceman Sound. The intimate footage truly puts the viewer in Candiria's orbit.

Fans can find additional exclusive Candiria content as part of the ongoing "90 Days to Warped" promotion, leading up to the band's appearance on this summer's Warped Tour.

Below are Candiria Warped Tour dates. Please note that Candiria joins the tour on June 21st, which is the third date of Warped Tour.

June

21 - Albuquerque, NM

22 - Phoenix, AZ

23 - Las Vegas, NV

24 - Salt Lake City, UT

25 - Denver, CO

27 - Nashville, TN

28 - Metaire, LA

29 - Atlanta, GA

30 - Orlando, FL

July

1 - St. Petersburg, FL

2 - West Palm Beach, FL

4 - Wilmington, NC

6 - Charlotte, NC

7 - Camden, NJ

8 - Wantagh, NY

9 - Hartford, CT

10 - Scranton, PA

11 - Virginia Beach, VA

12 - Mansfield, MA

13 - Darien Center, NY

14 - Burgettstown, PA

15 - Holmdel, NJ

16 - Columbia, MD

18 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

19 - Cincinnati, OH

20 - Noblesville, IN

21 - Auburn Hills, MI

22 - Tinley Park, IL

23 - Shakopee, MN

24 - Milwaukee, WI

26 - Maryland Heights, MO

27 - Bonner Springs, KS

28 - Dallas, TX

29 - San Antonio, TX

30 - Houston, TX

August

1 - Las Cruces, NM

4 - Mountain View, CA

5 - San Diego, CA

6 - Pomona, CA