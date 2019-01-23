CANDLEBOX Announce UK Summer Tour Dates

On the heels of a massive tour announcement that will have Candlebox playing the US for much of 2019, the multi-platinum rock band has revealed plans to return to the UK this summer for their first international run since 2017.

Kicking off June 11st in Bristol, UK at Fleece, the routing will feature performances at some of the country’s most iconic venues, including King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow on June 16th and Islington Academy in London on June 19th for the final show of the routing.

Tickets for the shows, as well as VIP Meet & Greet Packages, which include access to a pre-show sound check meet & greet, official signed tour poster and a tour VIP laminate, go on sale Friday, January 25th, here.

During these exclusive dates, the band will play songs from their break out, self-titled, debut album, which was certified 4X platinum, as well as hits from the rest of their six studio albums, including their most recent release, Disappearing In Airports.

“It’s been almost two years since we’ve been to the U.K.,” said Kevin Martin, frontman for Candlebox. “We had such a blast touring behind the last album that we can’t wait to go back and spend some more time there playing new venues and seeing some new fans.”

UK dates:

June

11 - Bristol, UK - Fleece

12 - Birmingham, UK - Library

13 - Leeds, UK - Key Club

15 - Newcastle, UK - Cluny

16 - Glasgow, UK - King Tut's

18 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3

19 - London, UK - Islington Academy

It was the album that launched such iconic ‘90s power anthems as “Far Behind”, “You”, and “Cover Me”, and turned Candlebox into a four-time platinum-selling band in mere months. Now, just over 25 years later, Candlebox is honoring what it meant to its legion of fans by performing their debut, self-titled album in its entirety during select dates in 2019.

Kicking off February 10th at the Pageant in St. Louis, the band will perform several shows throughout spring and summer hitting major U. markets along the way including Detroit at The Fillmore (February 16th) and back-to-back performances in New York at The Paramount Theatre (April 26th) and Irving Plaza (April 27th).

“We can’t wait to get out there and bring our fans on this journey back in time with us,” said Kevin Martin, lead singer for Candlebox. “We love that our music still connects with audiences and affects them so many years later.”

Candlebox’s debut album was released in July 1993 and went on to sell more than four million copies. It was certified four-times platinum and landed them in the #7 spot on the Billboard Charts. "Far Behind" from the release entered Billboard's Top 20 in July of 1993 and didn't drop off the charts until January of 1994. The videos for "Far Behind" and "You" were in perpetual rotation on MTV and became two of the most requested videos of 1993. The album itself is still revered as one of the quintessential ‘90s rock albums.

In addition to Martin, Candlebox members include Adam Kury on bass, Brian Quinn on lead guitar, Island Styles on guitar and Dave Krusen on drums.

Tour dates:

February

10 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

11 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

14 - The Clyde - Ft. Wayne, IN

15 - 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI *

16 - Fillmore - Detroit, MI *

17 - Hard Rock Live - Cleveland, OH

March

13 - Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

14 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

15 - The Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

April

17 - Wilbur Theatre - Boston, MA *

18 - The Warehouse - Fairfield, CT

19 - The Wellmont - Montclair, NJ *

20 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

24 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

25 - The Egg - Albany, NY

26 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY *

27 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY *

July

20 - Hard Rock Casino - Biloxi, MS

* Denotes shows that will feature the entire debut album

(Photo - Talon Kane Photography)