CANDLEBOX Announces 2019 Tour Dates; Debut Album To Be Performed At Select Shows

It was the album that launched such iconic ‘90s power anthems as “Far Behind”, “You”, and “Cover Me”, and turned Candlebox into a four-time platinum-selling band in mere months. Now, just over 25 years later, Candlebox is honoring what it meant to its legion of fans by performing their debut, self-titled album in its entirety during select dates in 2019.

Kicking off February 10th at the Pageant in St. Louis, the band will perform several shows throughout spring and summer hitting major U. markets along the way including Detroit at The Fillmore (February 16th) and back-to-back performances in New York at The Paramount Theatre (April 26th) and Irving Plaza (April 27th). Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, November 16th, here. Note: New York shows are currently on sale.

“We can’t wait to get out there and bring our fans on this journey back in time with us,” said Kevin Martin, lead singer for Candlebox. “We love that our music still connects with audiences and affects them so many years later.”

Candlebox’s debut album was released in July 1993 and went on to sell more than four million copies. It was certified four-times platinum and landed them in the #7 spot on the Billboard Charts. "Far Behind" from the release entered Billboard's Top 20 in July of 1993 and didn't drop off the charts until January of 1994. The videos for "Far Behind" and "You" were in perpetual rotation on MTV and became two of the most requested videos of 1993. The album itself is still revered as one of the quintessential ‘90s rock albums.

In addition to Martin, Candlebox members include Adam Kury on bass, Brian Quinn on lead guitar, Island Styles on guitar and Dave Krusen on drums.

Tour dates:

February

10 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

11 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

14 - The Clyde - Ft. Wayne, IN

15 - 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI *

16 - Fillmore - Detroit, MI *

17 - Hard Rock Live - Cleveland, OH

March

13 - Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

14 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

15 - The Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

April

17 - Wilbur Theatre - Boston, MA *

18 - The Warehouse - Fairfield, CT

19 - The Wellmont - Montclair, NJ *

20 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

24 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

25 - The Egg - Albany, NY

26 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY *

27 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY *

July

20 - Hard Rock Casino - Biloxi, MS

* Denotes shows that will feature the entire debut album

(Photo - Talon Kane Photography)