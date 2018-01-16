CANDLEBOX Celebrating 25th Anniversary With U.S. Tour

‘90s rock icons Candlebox are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut album, which was certified four-time platinum, by doing what they do best – bringing their explosive, passionate performances to cities across the country as part of their 25 Years Of Rock & Still Rolling Tour.



Kicking off January 25 in Grand Rapids, MI, this powerhouse band will perform the hits from the album that launched their careers including “Far Behind,” “You,” and “Cover Me” as well as offer a career retrospective by playing songs from the entire six CD catalogue all the way up to their latest release Disappearing In Airports.



To keep the tour fresh and exciting for fans, frontman and founder Kevin Martin decided to incorporate a variety of show formats and performance styles that would highlight the band’s dexterity. The routing comprises large venue concerts and appearances on such festivals as Rocklahoma as well as intimate acoustic dates that lend themselves to a story-tellers format.



“This tour is for our fans, those that have continued to support us for 25 years,” said Martin. “It’s been an honor to play for them throughout the years and we feel truly fortunate that our music continues to resonate with our audience. We can’t wait to hit the road for this one – I think people will be in for some big surprises!”



In addition to Martin, Candlebox members include Adam Kury on bass, Brian Quinn on lead guitar, Island Styles on guitar and Robin Diaz on drums.

Tour dates:

January

25 – Grand Rapids, MI – 2 Monroe Live

26 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

27 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Live

February

28 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March

1 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

2 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

3 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

April

6 – Washington, DC – City Winery DC

7 – Boston, MA – City Winery

8 – New York, NY – City Winery

9 – New York, NY – City Winery

13 – Atlanta, GA – City Winery Atlanta

14 – Nashville, TN – City Winery

15 – Chicago, IL – City Winery

16 – Chicago, IL – City Winery

May

25 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma

26 – Dallas, TX – KEGL Festival

27 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma

June

1 – Baton Rouge, LA – L’Auberage Casino & Hotel

2 – Biloxi, MS – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

29 – Youngstown, OH – Southern Park Mall

30 – Washington, PA – The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

September

15 – Kamus, UT – Dejoria Center