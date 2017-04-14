CANDLEBOX Continue To Fly High With New Single “Crazy”

The last year has been quite a ride for legendary rock band Candlebox. Not only did they come out swinging with the April 2016 release of Disappearing In Airports (Pavement Entertainment), which debuted among the Top 10 of the Top Rock Albums, and netted them the hit single “Vexatious” but they also went on to conquer both the U.S. and Europe with a relentless tour schedule that brought in an entirely new generation of Candlebox fans.



Now, about to embark on the anniversary of their comeback, the band that refuses to slow down has announced that they and Pavement Entertainment have teamed up with Record Store Day 2017 to release Disappearing Live. The first official live Candlebox CD, this seven-song EP was recorded in Long Island, NY from the uber successful Disappearing in Airports tour. And as a special bonus to fans, an exclusive live rendition of the band’s multi-platinum hit “Far Behind” has been included.



The EP was recorded and produced by renowned sound engineer Carlos Novais and mixed by bassist/engineer/mixer Adam Kury. Featured on the album are lead singer/guitarist Kevin Martin, Drummer Dave Krusen, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Pearl Jam, Bassist Adam Kury, Lead Guitarist Brian Quinn and Guitarist Island Styles.

In addition to “Far Behind”, the EP includes the following tracks:

“Vexatious”

“Supernova”

“Crazy”

“I Want It Back”

“All That We Got”

“The Bridge”

Disappearing Live EP Digi-pack will be available starting April 22 at participating Record Store Day locations. For a list, visit http://www.recordstoreday.com. The EP will then be available on May 22 as a special bundle with a commemorative T-shirt on Pavement Entertainment’s web site (http://www.pavementmusic.com) and on all major digital platforms starting in June.



To celebrate the release of Disappearing Live, Candlebox has announced that it will also be releasing its third single “Crazy” to Mainstream Rock and Alternative Rock Radio. The track is streaming NOW at the BraveWords Featured Audio page. The follow up to the album’s single “Vexatious”, Martin describes the track as a song about obsession.

“It’s about the position that a lot of people find themselves in at some point in their lives”, Martin said. “That place where they want something physical that they necessarily couldn’t have but pursue it anyway. It’s about that unrelenting desire to always have more than we should.”



The release of their new EP and single aren’t the only things that will keep Candlebox busy this summer. According to Martin, the band will be performing at some of the largest venues and rock music festivals throughout the U.S.

Candlebox Disappearing In Airports dates:

April

15 – Everett, WA – Historic Everett Theater

22 – Orlando, FL – WJRR Earth Day Birthday

May

6 – Yucaipa, CA – Yucaipa Music And Arts Festival

7 – Pauma, CA – Casino Pauma

June

3 – Kansas City, KS – Rockfest

July

14 – Oshkosh, WI – Rock USA