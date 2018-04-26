CANDLEBOX To Perform Benefit For ALICE COOPER's Solid Rock Foundation As Part Of 25th Anniversary

In the midst of their highly-successful 25th Anniversary Tour, Candlebox has announced that they are playing a special benefit show for Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Foundation on Saturday, May 19th at BLK Live in Scottsdale, AZ.

Founded by Alice and Sheryl Cooper and friend Chuck Savale, The Solid Rock Foundation is a non-profit located in Arizona that is dedicated to enriching the lives of teens through music, dance, and self-expression. Funds raised during the Candlebox Benefit Concert will support the organization’s Rock Teen Center, which was built to allow teens (ages 12-20) to have the opportunity to grow through the arts, thanks to the vocational training in sound and recording, lighting and staging, video production, and computer lab that the Center provides.

During the show, Candlebox will perform the hits from the album that launched their careers including “Far Behind”, “You”, and “Cover Me” as well as offer a career retrospective by playing songs from the entire six CD catalogue all the way up to their latest release Disappearing In Airports.

“This is a cause that is very close to my heart,” said Kevin Martin, lead vocalist for Candlebox. “With music and arts programs being cut from our schools it’s now more important than ever to have organizations like Alice’s to make sure that our kids get the opportunity to experience these things. Who knows where I would have wound up if it weren’t for music? I think most musicians out there would agree.”

The Black Moods and Deidre will open the show. Doors open at 7 PM, show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets range from $35-$50 and can be purchased here.

For more information about Candlebox and additional tour dates, visit CandleboxRocks.com.