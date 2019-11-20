CANDLEMASS Feat. TONY IOMMI, DEATH ANGEL, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, TOOL, RIVAL SONS Among Nominees For 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
The nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards have been announced. The ceremony will be airing on CBS at 8 PM, ET on January 26. A few of the categories that may be of interest to BraveWords readers are listed below.
Best Rock Performance (For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings):
- Bones UK - Pretty Waste
- Gary Clark Jr. - This Land
- Brittany Howard - History Repeats
- Karen O & Danger Mouse - Woman
- Rival Sons - Too Bad
Best Metal Performance (For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings):
- Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi - "Astorolus: The Great Octopus"
- Death Angel - "Humanicide"
- I Prevail - "Bow Down"
- Killswitch Engage - "Unleashed"
- Tool - "7empest"
Best Rock Song (A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only):
- "Fear Inoculum" - Tool, songwriters (Tool)
- "Give Yourself A Try" - George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
- "Harmony Hall" - Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
- "History Repeats" - Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
- "This Land" - Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Rock Album (For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings):
- Amo - Bring Me The Horizon
- Social Cues - Cage The Elephant
- In The End - The Cranberries
- Trauma - I Prevail
- Feral Roots - Rival Sons
Elsewhere, Rodrigo y Gabriela are nominated in the "Best Contemporary Instrumental Album" category for Mettavolution,
