CANDLEMASS Legend Leif Edling’s THE DOOMSDAY KINGDOM Release First Videoblog For Upcoming Self-Titled Album

The Doomsday Kingdom have announced the release of their self-titled debut album, on March 31st via Nuclear Blast. With this first studio masterpiece, including eight epic doom metal tracks and a pinch of NWOBHM, Leif Edling (Candlemass, Avatarium) and his bringers of darkness will invoke the spirits of the catacombs and prove that doom has never been so alive.

Today, the Swedes unveil their first video blog, in which mastermind Leif Edling discusses the classical bands that influenced his new project. He also hints at his current involvement in Candlemass, but clearly explains what his focus for 2017 will be. Watch the clip below:

The band will play their first ever live performance together on the stage of the legendary Roadburn Festival in April, so be ready to dive into this new era of doom metal.