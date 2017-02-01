CANDLEMASS Legend Leif Edling’s THE DOOMSDAY KINGDOM Release Second Video Trailer For Debut Album

The Doomsday Kingdom will release their self-titled debut album, on March 31st via Nuclear Blast. With this first studio masterpiece, including eight epic doom metal tracks and a pinch of NWOBHM, Leif Edling (Candlemass, Avatarium) and his bringers of darkness will invoke the spirits of the catacombs and prove that doom has never been so alive.

A second video trailer for the upcoming album has been released. Watch two trailers below.

The Doomsday Kingdom tracklisting:

“Silent Kingdom”

“Never Machine”

“A Spoonful Of Darkness”

“See You Tomorrow”

“The Sceptre”

“Hand Of Hell”

“The Silence”

“The God Particle”

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

“The Sceptre” lyric video:

The band will play their first ever live performance together on the stage of the legendary Roadburn Festival in April, so be ready to dive into this new era of doom metal.

(Photo - doomsdaykingdom.se)